Water plant staffing hubbub

While Waterloo’s new state-of-the-art $30-plus million water plant remains on schedule to begin operation this fall, the matter of how best to staff the facility is still to be determined.

The topic was brought up during last Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council and stems from a recently approved union contract.

Per an official statement issued by Mayor Stan Darter, “the City of Waterloo recently concluded union negotiations with AFSCME Local 39 covering the period Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. During negotiations, the city made a contract proposal that included the addition of a new position that would be responsible for operating the new water plant when it comes online. AFSCME union members voted to reject that proposal. The city responded with a proposal that did not include the addition of a new position, and AFSCME was informed that the city would explore contracting out the operation of the plant. AFSCME union members overwhelmingly voted to accept that proposal and the contract was signed by AFSCME representatives and the city.”

Among the 28 city employees falling under AFSCME Local 39, only some work in the underground utilities department – which water falls under – while others are employed in the departments of streets, power plant, sewer plant or Waterloo’s business offices.

Addressing this matter before the council was John Miller, who has worked with the City of Waterloo – the majority in water operations – for 19 years and plans to retire next year.

Miller said water plant staffing should not have been brought into union contract negotiations.

When the second contract proposal was presented to union members – which included adjusted cost of living raises with the caveat of potential outsourcing of water plant staffing – Miller said those in underground utilities didn’t want to hold up other Local 39 city employees so they agreed to the proposal with hopes to address the water plant issue later.

The water source for Waterloo’s new plant will be the Mississippi Aquaphor just north of Valmeyer, which makes it a groundwater plant rather than a surface water (river-based) facility.

Once completed, the plant will be able to accommodate 3.2 million gallons of water per day. Waterloo uses about one million gallons per day at present, meaning future growth is accounted for.

Waterloo announced plans in February 2019 to build its own facility and leave Illinois American Water, its current provider, at the end of an existing contract that expires in October 2024.

Waterloo used to operate its own water treatment prior to the 30-year contract it entered into with Illinois American Water. There are no current city employees on staff who worked at that plant when it was in use.

However, city employees do operate chemical feed systems at the ground storage tank as well as the water intake point for Illinois American. Additionally, the underground utilities division is actively working on the new water plant, assisting in hauling water from the well field to the pilot plant for processing and testing.

This new plant will lean heavily on automation, which seemingly would require less around-the-clock staffing.

For his part, Darter stressed that while an added city employee for the new water plant is not in the current union contract, that option has not yet been totally excluded.

The city plans to explore possibly outsourcing this position to an outside company, starting with requests for proposals and going from there.

“We didn’t take anybody’s job away,” Darter said.

Darter did say an estimated cost breakdown of outsourcing this position showed a saving of nearly $50,000 per year.

The mayor added he is aware there are existing employees with knowledge of water plant operations.

“Would it be anything like this plant? We have no idea,” Darter said.

It is possible AFSCME may file a grievance over the matter, which is something the union has done in the past against the city on other issues.

Miller expressed concern that with an automated plant, there exists the real possibility of occasional hiccups in the system.

“Technology is wonderful until it doesn’t work,” he said.

Miller also said he believes the water plant would be better served in general by city employees.

“A subcontractor is not gonna care about it like we will,” he said.

Ultimately, Darter said a decision will be made in the best interest of the city and its residents.

“We still need to figure out what is the best option for the city,” the mayor said. “And what we’re talking about is what’s best for the city for 50 years. We’re not anti-union, or anti-anything. We’re trying to find out the best course of action for the City of Waterloo.”