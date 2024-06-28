Man charged in Columbia burglary

Republic-Times- June 28, 2024
James E. Brown

An area man was arrested following a recent burglary in Columbia.

Columbia police were called to the scene of a burglary on May 16 in the 1300 block of Walnut Ridge Drive, during which a home under construction was entered and several tools were stolen.

Following an investigation, James E. Brown, 44, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with burglary in connection with the incident. Brown was arrested June 18 by Cahokia Heights police.

The Columbia Police Department thanked neighbors and witnesses who provided security camera footage following the burglary.

Police also thanked the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois for its assistance in the case as well as helping to recover the majority of stolen items in the case.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Full agenda for county board

June 27, 2024

Water plant staffing hubbub

June 26, 2024

Gibault Hawk gets his wings

June 26, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19