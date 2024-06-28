Man charged in Columbia burglary

James E. Brown

An area man was arrested following a recent burglary in Columbia.

Columbia police were called to the scene of a burglary on May 16 in the 1300 block of Walnut Ridge Drive, during which a home under construction was entered and several tools were stolen.

Following an investigation, James E. Brown, 44, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with burglary in connection with the incident. Brown was arrested June 18 by Cahokia Heights police.

The Columbia Police Department thanked neighbors and witnesses who provided security camera footage following the burglary.

Police also thanked the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois for its assistance in the case as well as helping to recover the majority of stolen items in the case.