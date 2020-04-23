Walter out as WHS hoops coach

Dane Walter

Dane Walter is out after five seasons as Waterloo High School boys head basketball coach.

Walter posted the news on Twitter late Wednesday morning.

“I was notified that a decision was made to not rehire me as the boys basketball coach at Waterloo High School,” Walter’s post stated. “This was absolutely not my choice and I wanted nothing more than to continue coaching this group. To my guys – I still wish you nothing but success on and off the court!”

Walter’s ouster was confirmed by outgoing Waterloo Athletic Director Mitch North, who said Walter resigned.

When asked if Walter’s resignation was not made voluntarily, North replied “I think that you could reasonably infer that from his statement.”

North, who is leaving his position to become principal/assistant director at Career Center of Southern Illinois, had kind words for Walter.

“I have nothing but respect for Dane Walter as a person and appreciation for how hard he worked as the basketball coach at WHS,” North said. “I wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Walter, who graduated from Sparta High School and played baseball at Southwestern Illinois College before earning his teaching degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, won a regional title as head coach of Class 2A Morrisonville prior to being hired as a driver’s education teacher and WHS hoops head coach in 2015.

In five seasons at the helm of Waterloo, which competes in Class 3A, Walter’s teams compiled an overall record of 43-111. The Bulldogs finished with a record of 12-20 this past winter and return multiple key players next season.

Walter remains on staff as a teacher and is also an assistant baseball coach in the district.

In addition to the WHS head basketball coaching vacancy, the school district this week posted extra-duty position openings for the entire boys hoops program throughout the district for the 2020-21 school year. That includes assistant and freshman coaching positions at WHS and grades 6-8 coaching positions at Waterloo Junior High School.

“I believe the intent was to have all positions vacant so that when a new head high school coach is chosen, he can have some say in who the assistants are and what level they coach,” North explained. “All existing coaches will be considered for positions if they express interest.”

Waterloo teacher and assistant baseball coach Brian Unger was approved as the district’s next athletic director during Monday’s school board meeting. He will step into his position this August.