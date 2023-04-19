Wake up and live at Marley’s Roadhouse



Pictured, from left, are bartender McKenna Modrusic and Marley’s Roadhouse owner Mandy Kostelac.

The old roadhouse between Columbia and Millstadt long known as Farmer’s Inn has found new management hoping to capitalize on the building’s location and history.

Mandy Kostelac, owner and operator of the establishment at 7157 Route 158 now known as Marley’s Roadhouse, said she has roughly 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Kostelac developed an interest early on, as her first job was waiting tables at a Belleville restaurant.

From there, Kostelac took on a number of restaurant jobs in the area, particularly in downtown St. Louis.

The last decade or so has seen her serving as manager for numerous establishments ranging from more corporate restaurants like TGI Friday’s to local places like Sunset Overlook in Columbia.

Her focus has been on opening these restaurants, taking care of manager, bar manager and training duties in order to get them off the ground.

“I’ve opened numerous restaurants to help people,” Kostalec said. “My last restaurant closed on a whim, and I decided I’m gonna start my own restaurant.”

After all those years in managerial positions, Marley’s Roadhouse is the culmination of Kostelac’s lifelong ownership dreams.

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Kostalec said. “My children are finally old enough where they’re out of the house, they can take care of themselves. That was what I was waiting for, and now I’m gonna put my heart and soul for the next five, six years into running this.”

The establishment’s bar has been open for several weeks now, with the kitchen officially opening Monday.

Kostelac said the menu consists of standard bar and grill food with homestyle cooking, with options including smash burgers, barbecue sandwiches and various salads.

Given the location, she hopes to be able to cater to farmers looking for a good meal after a long day’s work – though she also hopes to serve as a family restaurant.

“I’m hopefully bringing the best service around,” Kostelac said. “And then cold drinks and good food.”

Those passing by the historic building will notice the unique rainbow sign for Marley’s Roadhouse.

Kostelac confirmed the restaurant’s name is inspired by legendary late musician Bob Marley, though it also comes from her oldest child. With their permission and the blessing of her other kids, she opted to give the name a new purpose.

“Marley is my first-born’s name, legal name,” Kostelac said. “They do not go by it anymore, so I took that name back for myself. I’m a huge Bob Marley fan.”

The building’s interior is a unique blend of history and more modern aesthetics – two elements Kostelac said were very important for her to capture at Marley’s Roadhouse.

On the modern side, Kostelac said she hopes to highlight local artists and musicians with colorful decorations around the bar, the process of covering the restaurant walls ever ongoing.

Kostelac also wanted to show off the building’s rich history as much as possible.

The main bar has stayed the same since the early 1900s, and the mirror behind it is the same mirror that’s hung there for decades.

The second floor of the roadhouse was also a big draw for Kostelac when considering her purchase of the place.

While not handicap accessible, the space upstairs features its own bar, views of the surrounding countryside and a ceiling which opens up toward the center to provide unique acoustics and an impressive architectural sight.

Another focal point of this space is a piano which some say is haunted by a little girl who used to play it.

The building also has a dumbwaiter which connects the second floor to the kitchen.

Kostalec said she hopes to use the second floor as a venue for parties and showers.

Emphasizing these features of the building while also focusing on online marketing and implementing hours that will see the bar open later than before, Kostelac said she expects Marley’s Roadhouse to fare better than the restaurants before it, as the building has changed hands quite frequently over the years.

“The history of this building is what always brought me back,” Kostelac said. “This building is just, I feel like, a great location, and it just hasn’t been marketed right.”

Kostelac also noted the quality of her staff, most of whom have worked with her before.

“I think my staff is really going to draw people in because they know what they’re doing,” Kostelac said. “They’re very strong servers and bartenders, and very personable.”

Looking ahead, Kostelac said she’s hopeful about the business’s success. She entertained the possibility of opening another Marley’s location elsewhere should things go well, but her focus will be on this roadhouse for some time.

Marley’s Roadhouse is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight with Friday and Saturday hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

There’s live acoustic music from 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

The place also offers a Bloody Mary bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit facebook.com/marleysroadhouse or call 618-476-6173.