Property assessments almost ready

Monroe County Supervisor of Assessments Carl Wuertz has announced property assessments should be ready by early May.

Wuertz was scheduled to update the Monroe County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Monday morning, but it was announced he would not be in attendance due to illness.

On Tuesday, Wuertz told the Republic-Times he plans to have notices “out of (the assessor’s) office within the next two to three weeks.”

Once assessments are published in the paper, property owners have 30 days to file an appeal.

Once any appeals are heard by the Monroe County Board of Review, all assessments are sent to the State of Illinois for review and to determine if an inter-county equalization multiplier should be applied.

The assessments are then sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, which will calculate tax rates and amounts.

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein estimated property tax bills should be sent in September, with subsequent due dates in November and December.

Last year’s assessments were released in April, resulting in the second 2021 property tax payments being due Dec. 16 – after the conclusion of the county’s 2022 budget year which ends Nov. 30.

In other business Monday, the county board learned the pedestrian crossing project at the intersection of Route 3 and Country Club Lane/HH Road in Waterloo is almost complete.

Monroe County Assistant Engineer Casey Carnahan reported construction of the sidewalk is wrapping up, and she expects the signalized pedestrian crossing to “go live” sometime next week pending review by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Carnahan also said a resurfacing project on Floraville Road should begin in August. Letting for the project is expected in June.

Oak Hill Administrator Shari Kruep also gave commissioners an update on the county-owned senior living facility in Waterloo.

Kruep reported admissions at the Magnolia Terrace assisted living facility are up.

She added that while the facility is working to increase Medicare and Advantage Care eligibility, Oak Hill is still “struggling” to keep up census of private-pay residents.

To increase community involvement and visibility, Kruep said staff are looking to reintroduce engagement opportunities, such as a monthly Kloepper tournament which was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the cost of supplies and staffing continues to create significant expenses, Kruep said the facility has recently filled five certified nursing assistant positions.

She suggested a “little uptick” of people re-entering the workforce may be to the end of certain pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Monroe County Zoning Administrator Chris Voelker was also on hand to discuss a request from Monroe County Electric Cooperative to rezone a little over 20 acres near Old Red Bud Road and Quarry Drive in Waterloo from A-2 agricultural to B-2 business zoning.

The board approved the request, which had received unanimous recommendation from the county’s planning commission and board of appeals.

Voelker also advised commissioners that county residents should be wary of a increasing number of solar energy companies which have become prevalent in recent months due to new state initiatives for Illinois residents who install solar-powered systems.

He added there is a mechanism to prevent negative effects of poor installation as Monroe County and respective electric companies must sign off on any solar -energy installation, and local fire departments must be informed of any active systems.

On Tuesday, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean reported the results of the April 4 election are one step closer to being finalized.

The deadline to accept outstanding provisional and vote-by-mail ballots was April 18.

McLean told the Republic-Times election officials have processed 30 additional ballots – 23 mail ballots and 7 provisional ballots.

The additional ballots did not change previously-projected winners of any local election.

McLean will now review election totals with plans to certify the election results this Friday.