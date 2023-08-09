Voegele picks Jayhawks

Columbia High School baseball standout Dom Voegele has opted for college over pursuing the professional route just yet.

Voegele reported to the University of Kansas last week, where he will play baseball for the Jayhawks.

Voegele, a 6-foot-2 right-handed thrower and hitter, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11.

He was the 595th overall pick and the final selection in 2023 for the Diamondbacks.

In fact, Voegele was the only high school player selected by Arizona among its 21 total 2023 draft picks.

This year’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year, Voegele was selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team.

Voegele went 10-0 on the mound with a 1.04 ERA and St. Louis-area leading 111 strikeouts in 67-plus innings pitched.

At the plate, he led the entire area with 12 home runs, 20 doubles, 51 RBIs and 57 runs in addition to hitting .488 with a .961 slugging percentage and 23 stolen bases.

He was also an all-state baseball selection last year.

With a fastball clocked at 95 miles per hour, Voegele was the winning pitcher for the Eagles in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinal June 2 in Peoria.