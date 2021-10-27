Virus vaccine options widen

Things are looking better for Monroe County regarding COVID lately, with low numbers of active cases being reported each day.

In fact, Tuesday started off looking particularly well. By 10 a.m., Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner had not yet received word on any new cases.

“Let’s hope these lower cases hold. It’s looking good all over the place,” Wagner said, citing other counties are seeing lower numbers as well.

Wagner said he is hoping these low figures are reflective of COVID declining, not just a lack of people getting tested.

However, on Wednesday the jumped from 34 to 42 active coronavirus cases in Monroe County. In recent days, the county had been seeing 3-5 new cases per day.

Also on Wednesday, Wagner’s office reported another Monroe County resident is hospitalized, bringing the total to two. Another long-term COVID patient was recently discharged.

Monroe County’s COVID-related death toll is now at 104, with the most recent death being a man in his 50s.

Wagner said his department knew of this death for a while and was waiting for further investigation to determine if the man’s death was COVID-related.

With recent FDA emergency authorization approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson “booster” doses, Monroe County is getting ready to roll out additional vaccine clinics.

Wagner explained the health department will host separate Pfizer and Moderna clinics, possibly offering J&J at these designated clinics as well.

Dates for Moderna and J&J clinics have not been set, as the department has not received its Moderna and J&J supply.

A drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic (all doses) takes place from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds. Appointments are not necessary.

Wagner reiterated recent booster approval guidelines, which state one does not have to get the same brand of booster as their initial series. He recommends those who previously received J&J to obtain a Pfizer or Moderna booster, unless they are set on not getting messenger RNA vaccines.

“If you get J&J the first time and then you get a second J&J, you still get a booster response, but the studies I’ve seen show that it’s a better response if you use a different brand,” Wagner said.

With the weather getting colder, Wagner is looking to set up COVID vaccine clinics at Valmeyer’s Rock City. He said he still has to gain approval from Valmeyer as well as other entities, but feels the venue could add extra incentive to get vaccinated.

“A lot of longtime residents in Monroe County have never seen the inside of Rock City, and it’s worth seeing it just to get a chance to go see it. So make a little bit of an extra drive, get your booster dose and see the inside of Rock City because it’s pretty impressive in there,” Wagner said.

As Wagner mentioned at last week’s Monroe County Board meeting, some COVID funding was set to end at the end of this year.

“Our mass vaccination grant funding and contact tracing grant ends in December, but they’re putting out amendments and it looks like they’re going to extend them – at least the mass vaccination part of the funding is going to be into next year,” Wagner said.

He said this is particularly important as COVID vaccines are administered free of patient charge.

“(With the extended funding), we should have some money to put on those mass vaccination events and buy supplies and everything else since the (COVID) vaccine obviously is free. We have to have a way to offset the time, the money and the materials, and that’s what that state grant does for us,” Wagner said.