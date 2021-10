A 5-year-old girl and her mother were transported to an area hospital following an early Thursday morning house fire in Dupo.

The Dupo Fire Department responded shortly after midnight to a home on Edwin Drive. The fire started at the back of the home, with flames and smoke seen coming through the roof.

There was damage to the upper side of the home and to the back deck.

Both the young girl and her mother had been released from the hospital as of late Thursday morning.