Video gambling totals rise

A number of businesses in Monroe County once again saw hefty profits thanks to video gambling in the community, with revenue – and tax – showing an increase over last year.

Per reports from the Illinois Gaming Board, Waterloo once again saw the largest net wagering activity in the county as $69 million was played and $63.1 million was won, resulting in a net of $6 million.

When it comes to income, Waterloo’s 19 video gambling establishments saw $22.6 million enter its machines and $16.6 million come out for a net terminal income (NTI) of $6 million.

The loosest slots in the city could be found this year at Ruby’s, 949 Illinois Route 3, which had a total of $7.7 million won in games and nearly $2 million in funds coming out of its machines.

With so much activity, Ruby’s also proved to be the most profitable with a NTI of $755,867.

Ruby’s took first place in Waterloo, but other businesses also saw a profit with Motomart, 409 Illinois Route 3, seeing a NTI of $573,300, Hucks, 884 Illinois Route 3, getting $553,128, Debbie’s Slots Lounge, 742 N. Market Street, getting $501,994 and Randy’s Double R Bar, 107 S. Main Street, getting $500.093.

Regarding taxes, the NTI tax rate in the state is currently 35 percent – increased from 34 percent last summer.

In Waterloo, the tax stood at $2.1 million, with the state taking five-sixths amounting to $1.8 million and the city receiving the remaining one-sixth totalling $303,179.

Per Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, video gambling tax revenue is put toward both the city’s beautification projects among local businesses and non-profits who are pursuing specific projects in the community.

These funds were also quite recently put toward assisting the Waterloo Park District, as the city contributed a total of $400,000 to the new Waterloo Community Splash Pad on Rogers Street.

Columbia’s 14 video gambling establishments also saw their fair share of activity this past year.

Net wagering activity in the city stood at $5.5 million, with $63.9 being played and $58.4 being won.

The total NTI for the community stood at $5.5 million with Columbians putting $21.9 million into the machines and getting $16.4 in return.

Folks had the best luck at Top Shooters at 531 Old Route 3, which had $8.6 million won in games played throughout 2024, ultimately paying out $2.3 million to those lucky few.

The most profitable gambling establishment in the city was B&D’s Slots of Fun at 950 Columbia Centre Drive, which also took the county NTI crown with $763,096.

Runners-up include Top Shooters at $733,443, Pair of Dice, 105 W. Kunz Street, at $511,745, Big Al’s Slots, 127 W. Locust Street, at $494,882 and Tiny’s Pub & Grill, 602 N. Main Street, at $494,232.

The tax revenue from all this activity stood at $1.9 million as a whole. The city received $277,644, while the state took in $1.6 million.

Gaming tax revenue in Columbia is put chiefly toward the city’s parks.

The video gambling scene in Valmeyer is substantially more modest than the larger communities in the county.

Total wagering activity in the village stood at $163,706, as residents played $2 million and won $1.9 million.

Total income for Valmeyer’s two establishments reached $163,706. Folks at the machines put in $756,229 and took home $592,522.

Between Corner Pub and Mike’s Convenience & Service, the former saw bigger payouts with $1.1 million won and $346,826 coming out of the machines.

Corner Pub was also the more lucrative with a NTI of $88,793 compared to Mike’s at $74,913.

The businesses generated $56,463 in tax revenue from the machines, with $48,160 going to the state and $8,303 staying in the village.

While most video gaming activity took place in Waterloo and Columbia, some folks also stopped by the five establishments in the unincorporated parts of the county to do their gambling.

A total wagering activity of $914,072 took place in the rural parts of Monroe County, with $9.7 played and $8.8 won.

NTI at these locations totaled $914,072, as $3.4 million was put in the machines and players received $2.5 million.

Midwest Petroleum Company off Route 3 outside Red Bud had the loosest slots for those rural players. The machines saw total winnings of $3 million and a total payout of $806,269.

Midwest Petroleum was also the most profitable business in these parts of Monroe County when it comes to video gambling, with $361,113 made in profits.

Route 3 Bar & Grill just south of Waterloo followed with $228,886, then Crazy Train Saloon & Grill in Burksville with $153,581, Freeda’s On Main in Renault with $116,873, and Dreamland Palace in Foster Pond with $53,617.

These establishments saw a total of $315,164 in tax revenue, sending $268,816 to the state while $46,347 went to the county’s general fund.

To view more details from the Illinois video gambling reports, visit igb.illinois.gov/video-gaming/video-reports.html.