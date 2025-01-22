Christian school has big plans

Pictured, from left, are Monroe County Christian School board members Micah Carr, Mary Asselmeier, J.R. Wasson, Will Hesterberg, Carlo Hansen and Doug Rose beside a sign on Rogers Street in Waterloo which announces the property as the future home of MCCS.

A little more than six years after Monroe County Christian School began at Momentum Church in Columbia, the school is poised to grow in more ways than one.

Last month, MCCS purchased two unincorporated parcels of land near the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Lane in Waterloo with plans of making the site its new home.

School leaders have been looking for property in Monroe County for some time, but no action was taken until six tracts of undeveloped property were auctioned in late October.

The school purchased the two lots on part of what was formerly known as the Robert Kolmer farm, with both tracts facing Rogers Street, one lot to the north and the other to the south of the Country Club Lane intersection.

MCCS board member Will Hesterberg said there is no concrete timetable for construction of this new school, although school leadership has been planning the move for several years.

Hesterberg added the school is currently working with a civil engineer and architect to draft site plans and create concept art for the new school building.

He also noted the school is in the process of raising funds for the project. Anyone wishing to donate may call 618-939-6227, visit the school at HOPE Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road south of Columbia, or find the school online on Facebook and at mccschool.net/support-mccs.

MCCS Principal Kim Wright said the school community is “excited for this prominent location for our current students and for our future students.”

The school opened in August 2018 at Momentum Church on Rapp Street in Columbia and only served kindergarten through second grade students. The next school year, it added third grade.

The 2020-21 school year began under COVID-19 regulations, and the social distancing requirements and a dramatic increase in enrollment led MCCS to relocate to its current home at HOPE Christian Church, at first only utilizing its upper level.

The school served K-8 students during the 2023 -24 school year, the same year a middle school expansion project moved grades 6-8 to a remodeled lower level section of the HOPE facility.

The current school year is the first to feature high school courses, with a handful of students enrolled in a ninth grade “affiliate” program through MCCS.

As the school has grown, so has its offerings. In addition to a music program, MCCS hosts a number of extra-curricular clubs such as LEGO robotics, cross county and archery with future plans included a spelling team and scholar bowl program.

With its own building in the works as well as anticipated enrollment growth as the MCCS high school curriculum expands, Wright looks forward to playing a bigger role within the Monroe County community.

“MCCS leadership looks forward to the opportunity to increase visibility and community engagement with this new build,” Wright said. “We have been blessed with support from a substantial number of local businesses, churches and individuals, and we are eager to broaden those relationships.”

MCCS is a non-denominational Christian school. To learn more about the school or to schedule a tour, visit mccschool.net.