Vehicle into trees off Route 3 in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene late Thursday morning in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. Thursday to the area of Route 3 southbound near Sand Bank Road in Columbia after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area off the roadway.

The driver of a silver Ford Escape, a male, reported a head injury at the scene with lacerations to his face.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

The vehicle was parked at the north side of Midwest Petroleum off Route 3 and for unknown reasons, drove west across four lanes of traffic before coming to rest down in the trees and brush off the west side of Route 3.

Traffic on southbound Route 3 was shut down as personnel worked the crash area.