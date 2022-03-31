Road rage incident in Columbia

Police responded about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to a road rage incident in the area of Route 3 southbound at North Main Street in Columbia.

A 52-year-old Collinsville man told police he and a 64-year-old Columbia man exchanged gestures and unpleasantries while driving on Route 3, during which the Columbia man brandished a firearm from his vehicle.

Police were able to locate the Columbia motorist, who admitted to being in a road rage situation with the Collinsville man but denied waving a gun. A 9 millimeter handgun was discovered by police in the trunk of the man’s vehicle, however.

The Collinsville man told police he did not wish to press charges or pursue the matter further.