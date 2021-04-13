Vehicle stolen, others entered in Waterloo

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and others unlawfully entered in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.

A white Hyundai SUV was stolen from Mary Court sometime around 4 a.m., and multiple vehicles in the area of Glendell Lane were rummaged through with personal items were taken.

Columbia police observed the stolen SUV followed by a dark sedan speeding north on Route 3 shortly after the alleged theft occurred. An officer attempted to stop both vehicles, but they continued at a high rate of speed onto I-255 westbound into St. Louis County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651.