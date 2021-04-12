Truck stolen in Columbia

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck last week in Columbia.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours last Tuesday, April 6, sometime before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of East Locust Street.

Police said the stolen truck is a blue 2002 Ford F250 with a camper shell. There were tools in the bed of the truck.

The truck was locked at the time of the theft and the keys were not inside of it. A window was broken out of the truck, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.