Truck stolen in Valmeyer

The Valmeyer Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are currently reviewing village surveillance cameras to determine the approximate time,” Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz said.

The stolen vehicle is a charcoal/dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 1500. The truck, which was unlocked at the time it was stolen, has a lift kit and tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with beneficial information involving this case is asked to contact the Valmeyer Police Department at 618-935-2300 or Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651.