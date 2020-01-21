Vehicle stolen from Top Shooters in Columbia

The Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating after a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Missouri plates was reported stolen from the parking lot of Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3 in Columbia, sometime between 6 and 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The owner of the SUV told Columbia police that his vehicle was locked at the time of the incident and that he possessed the only key.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Matt Jany, who heads up the Auto Theft Task Force, said the stolen SUV was recovered sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday on Wagner Road in rural Millstadt after a motorist reported the unoccupied abandoned vehicle to police.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lt. Jany said.