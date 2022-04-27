Vehicle sought after fleeing deputies

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in identifying the owner and occupants of a pickup truck that fled from deputies last week.

At about 3:15 a.m. April 19, an MSCD deputy was patrolling on Beck Road near Career Center of Southern Illinois when the deputy observed a suspicious vehicle with two occupants. The deputy noticed several items in the bed of the truck and after observing a traffic violation, attempted to stop the vehicle. 

The truck accelerated and fled. MCSD deputies pursued the vehicle until terminating a short time later. 

The vehicle was last seen traveling through Red Bud with no lights on. 

Contact investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651 ext. 244 with any information regarding the vehicle.  Callers may also report information anonymously on the crime tip hotline at 618-939-TIPS (8477).

