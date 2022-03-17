Vehicle flees following Waterloo theft

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to area law enforcement agencies shortly before noon Thursday following a retail theft in Waterloo that resulted in a police pursuit north on Route 3 and then north on I-255 out of Monroe County.

The theft reportedly occurred at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, Waterloo, after which a white male suspect with an average build, goatee and white ballcap drove off in a black 2015 Buick Regal. The license plate on the suspect vehicle returns to a Waterloo man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.