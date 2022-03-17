Route 3 road work in Cahokia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 3 from north of Monsanto Avenue to Ruby Street in Cahokia will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during the overnight hours beginning Monday, March 21, weather permitting.

IDOT said this work will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, IDOT said, and is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is The Christ Brothers of Lebanon.