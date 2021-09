A medical issue looks to be the cause of a crash on Route 3 in Monroe County at midnight on Sunday.

A passenger in a 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Scott E. Hojnacki, 43, told police that the driver lost consciousness, causing the northbound vehicle to c ross over the southbound lane of traffic and enter into a bean field on the west side of Route 3.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.