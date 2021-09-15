Trains stopped for vehicle on tracks

All train traffic was halted temporarily late Saturday night after a vehicle went off the roadway at the intersection of Bluff Road at Outlet Road in rural Monroe County and ended up stuck on the railroad tracks.

The vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 68-year-old Martin Ray Aubuchon was observed by an arriving deputy to be on the westbound railroad tracks approximately 50 yards off Bluff Road facing north.

Aubuchon told police he was following his global positioning system while traveling north on Bluff Road due to not being familiar with the area. The driver stated that upon approaching the railroad crossing, he inadvertently made a right turn which resulted in his vehicle leaving the roadway and becoming stuck on the train tracks. No injuries were reported.



Once the tracks were clear, Union Pacific Railroad restarted train traffic.