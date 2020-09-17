Vehicle break-ins, possible home invasion south of Columbia

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several reports of burglary to motor vehicle and a possible home invasion that occurred early Wednesday morning in the Hawthorne Estates subdivision off Bluff Road south of Columbia.

Streets in that subdivision include Sandalwood Drive and Woodson Drive.

“We have been working since the time the call came in, which was around 4 a.m.,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

Police are not disclosing many details at this time, other than a suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday evening.

