Vehicle break-ins in Millstadt

At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Millstadt Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle and multiple suspicious subjects attempting to open vehicle doors on Benham Drive. In less than four minutes, the responding officer located the vehicle – a white Infiniti with Florida plates – traveling west on Gladwyn Drive between Benham and Deanewood. Immediately, the vehicle drove in reverse through a resident’s yard and fled.

The Millstadt officer began to pursue the vehicle as it continued through town, then onto Route 163. Due to the suspect vehicle’s speed and distance in front of the officer, police said the pursuit was terminated on Route 163 near Concordia Church Road.

A short time later, a Cahokia Heights police officer deployed spike strips on Route 157. The vehicle continued to flee and was not located.

Millstadt police said more than 15 vehicles had been rummaged through in the early morning incident, but not much of value was taken. All the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked. Most of the incidents occurred in subdivisions including Alpine Trails, Wheat Ridge, Regency Place, Stone Bridge Estates and The Briars.

Similar incidents occurred in unincorporated Millstadt, primarily east of town. It was discovered the vehicle involved in the incident had been stolen from a residence in Buffwood Estates off Route 158.

“Please be sure to check your property at night, lock any vehicle doors and secure any keys,” Millstadt police said.