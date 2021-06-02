Monroe County COVID update

Here is the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Monroe County.

• The county has recorded just 11 new COVID cases since May 26, putting its overall case total at 4,405.

• Only 13 cases are active.

• No residents are hospitalized with the virus.

• The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 2.4 percent on May 29.

• Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,236 COVID-19 cases (28,386 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,678 cases (12,764 tests), the Valmeyer zip code has had 170 cases (1,164 tests), and the Fults zip code has had 111 cases (717 tests), according to the IDPH.

• The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 29,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 14,370 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 41.85 percent of the county has received all its shots.