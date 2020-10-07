Valmeyer, Millstadt make state

Pictured is the Valmeyer Junior High School baseball after winning an SIJHSAA Class S regional title Monday against Good Shepherd (Collinsville) to advance to the state tournament.

The junior high baseball season came to an end for some local schools, but two are playing on with eyes on capturing the main prize.

The Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade baseball team won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Association Class S regional title Monday night, 3-0, over Good Shepherd (Collinsville).

Luke Blackwell picked up the pitching win with eight strikeouts. Ripken Voelker had two hits and an RBI and Jake Coats contributed a hit and RBI.

The Pirates (11-4) opened regional play with wins over Holy Childhood (Mascoutah), 11-6, and Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville), 13-4.

Landon Roy earned the pitching win over Holy Childhood, with Coats collecting two hits and three RBIs. Blackwell won on the mound and led the way at the plate with a home run and four RBIs against Our Lady Queen of Peace.

Valmeyer opens SIJHSAA Class S state tournament play Wednesday at home against St. Joseph (Freeburg). With a win, the Pirates would play Saturday.

The Millstadt Consolidated Schools baseball team made a return trip to state after winning the Class L title last year.

Millstadt downed Red Bud, 8-2, before ending the season of the Waterloo Junior High School baseball team with an 8-2 win.

Michael Robertson pitched a complete game and Max Biehl smacked a grand slam to put the game out of reach for Millstadt over the Bulldogs.

It was Millstadt’s fourth straight regional title.

Millstadt opens the SIJHSAA Class L state tourney Wednesday against Highland. With a win, Millstadt would play again Saturday.

Waterloo ended its season with a record of 12-2 with the regional final loss to Millstadt. The Bulldogs downed Millstadt in prior matchups on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18.

Waterloo topped Dupo to open regional play.

The Bulldogs were led this season by eighth graders Nate Charron, Max Oswald, Mason Riggs, Aiden Sensel, Seth Wiechert, Rowan Schilling and Alex Stell.