Golfers keep eyes on the prize

Waterloo’s Sean Green lines up a putt during last Tuesday’s golf match against Columbia at Acorns Golf Links. For more photos from the match, go to republictimes.mycapture.com.

With more of a spotlight on high school golf this fall since football, soccer and volleyball were moved to later in the school year, some local squads and individuals are shining bright.

In boys golf action last Tuesday, Waterloo won the “Route 3 Ryder Cup” at Acorns Golf Links over Columbia, 11.5 to 6.5.

The Waterloo pairings of Zach Smith/Ian Schrader and Sean Green/Ethan Gardner each earned three points in the victory.

On Friday, both Waterloo and Columbia played in the 18-hole Panther Classic at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh.

Waterloo shot a 346 and Columbia shot a 347. Jacob Dinkelman led the Bulldogs with an 82, which was good for 14th overall. Luke Joergens led the Eagles with a 91.

On Monday, Columbia shot a 155 to defeat Father McGivney by 25 strokes. Spencer Tate (37) and Alex Patrick (38) posted the top nine-hole scores for the Eagles.

Also in boys golf, Gibault continues to show why it’s among the top teams in the area.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks shot a 151 at Acorns Golf Links to top Marissa, Sparta and Valmeyer. Ian Bollinger led Gibault with a 35, followed by Ryan Kruse and Alex Sweeney each with a 38.

On Thursday, Gibault shot a 139 at Roland Barkau Golf Course to down Okawville by 26 strokes. Sweeney shot a three-under-par 31 to lead all golfers. Kruse shot a 33.

In girls golf, Columbia placed second as a team Monday in the Cahokia Conference Meet at North County Country Club in Red Bud. The Eagles shot a 392, which was 19 shots behind first place Salem.

Columbia’s Malia Kossina placed second overall with an 86. Dupo’s Abby Francis shot a 111.

In other action, the Waterloo girls golf team shot a 178 at Oak Brook Golf Course on Thursday, defeating Father McGivney by 16 strokes. Lexi Stumpf led the way for the Bulldogs with a 43, followed by teammates Calli Smith, Kami Cooper and Lidia Kaltenbronn each with a 45.

Regionals set

The IHSA regional schedules were announced Tuesday afternoon.

In boys golf, Columbia and Waterloo will compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional to be played Oct. 6 at The Orchards in Belleville. Gibault, Dupo and Valmeyer will play in the Class 1A Gibault Regional at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo on Oct. 6.

In girls golf, Columbia, Gibault, Waterloo and Dupo will all compete at the Class 1A Gibault Regional at Acorns Golf Links on Oct. 7.