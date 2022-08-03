Valmeyer Jr. Legion ends season at state

Valmeyer’s Luke Blackwell settles in for an at-bat during a recent postseason game.

The Valmeyer Post 901 Junior Legion baseball team ended its season with an overall record of 19-9 with two losses Friday in the Illinois Junior American Legion State Tournament in Trenton.

The tourney was supposed to start Thursday, but rain pushed all games back one day.

Valmeyer dropped a 1-0 contest in eight innings to Jerseyville early Friday despite six and two-thirds scoreless innings pitched from Luke Blackwell.

Then, Valmeyer lost 9-1 to Trenton after leading 1-0 into the fourth inning. Elijah Miller had three hits and a run scored for Post 901.

Jake Killy added two hits and Lucas Schwartzkopf had an RBI double for Post 901.

Leading the way for Post 901 this summer was Miller, who will look to lead the Valmeyer High School baseball squad next spring.

The shortstop hit .478 with 34 runs, 30 stolen bases and 11 RBIs from the leadoff spot in the Post 901 batting order. As a pitcher, Miller posted a 1.37 ERA in 20 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Fellow Pirates contributing to the success of Post 901 this summer included Blackwell, Killy, Landon Roy, Kye Holbrook, Jake Coats and Jacob Brown.

A few standout players from Red Bud, namely Dylan Minemann, Noah Gantner and Chase Lucht, were also key to Post 901 winning the District 22 and Fifth Division tournament titles to advance to state.