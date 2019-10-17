Valmeyer explains loud booms

A juvenile in possession of illegal fireworks was charged following incidents in Valmeyer earlier this month that had residents wondering about loud booms they had heard.

“Many residents have wondered about the ‘booms’ in town over the past 2 weeks. The village did not want to disrupt the ongoing police investigation so a statement had not previously been released. On Oct. 10, a juvenile in possession of illegal fireworks was charged with unlawful possession of consumer fireworks related to these ‘booms.’ No additional information will be provided. We continue to encourage residents to contact the police if you see anything suspicious in future instances.”

The number for Valmeyer Village Hall is 618-935-2131.