Upset bid falls short for Bulldogs

Bryce Reese dives into the endzone for a 69-yard touchdown run that put Waterloo up 16-7 at the end of the third quarter on Saturday. (John Hooser photo)

The Waterloo High School football team almost pulled off an upset for the ages on Saturday, but in the end it was not to be.

The Bulldogs lost 28-16 at home to perennial football powerhouse Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the second round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs.

Waterloo’s defense came out with a purpose and kept Sacred Heart-Griffin off the scoreboard early. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, led 6-0 at halftime thanks to two field goals from Lexi Stephens.

Early in the third quarter, Koby Osterhage picked off a Sacred Heart-Griffin pass and returned it nearly 70 yards to give the Bulldogs another good scoring chance. Waterloo was held to another field goal, which made it 9-0.

Sacred Heart-Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the game’s first touchdown, giving Springfield some life.

Waterloo responded in dazzling fashion, as Bryce Reese rumbled 69 yards for a TD late in the third quarter that gave the ‘Dogs a 16-7 lead and renewed hope in shocking the football world.

But Sacred Heart-Griffin rattled off 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, however, and its defense came up with key stops late in the game.

A short TD run for Sacred Heart-Griffin made it a 16-14 game early in the quarter.

Waterloo went for it on fourth down near midfield, and senior running back Evan Davis was brought down for a three-yard loss. With just more than five minutes left in the contest, Sacred Heart-Griffin grabbed its first lead on another short TD run.

After a three-and-out for the ‘Dogs, Sacred Heart-Griffin senior quarterback Ty Lott scored on a 67-yard TD run with three minutes remaining that sealed Waterloo’s fate.

In his final game as a Bulldog, Davis rushed for 181 yards on 32 carries. Reese added 108 yards rushing.

On defense, Waterloo’s Aiden Hunter recorded two sacks and Harrison Bartosik added a sack.

Waterloo finished its season at 7-4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0) advances to the next round of the playoffs against Murphysboro (9-2).