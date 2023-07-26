Updated FEMA flood maps up for review

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map for Monroe County. Community partners are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.

The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place. However, before the maps become final, community partners can present corrections or questions by submitting appeals or comments.

The 90-day appeal period has started and will remain open through Oct. 10. FEMA encourages residents, business owners and other community partners to review the updated maps and learn about local flood risks and possible changes to flood insurance requirements. They may submit an appeal if they believe the modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

If property owners see errors that do not change the flood hazard information – such as a missing or misspelled road name in the special flood hazard area or an incorrect corporate boundary – they can submit a written comment.

The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.

Residents and businesses may submit appeals and comments by contacting the local floodplain administrator.

Preliminary maps may be viewed online at hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online atmsc.fema.gov/fmcv.

For more information about the flood maps, visit go.usa.gov/r6C and click on the “Live Chat” icon or contact a FEMA map specialist by telephone at 877-336-2627 or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.