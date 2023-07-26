Waterloo OKs handful of measures

During its July 17 meeting, the Waterloo City Council annexed land, approved work contracts and approved a handful of other measures.

Aldermen voted in favor of an annexation agreement between the city and Dennis R. Brand Trust, Virginia L. Brand Trust and BMW Trust for approximately 27.76 acres of land for the development of the Remlok Phase VI residential project.

The area annexed is east of Rogers Street and south of Covington Drive.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a Remlok Phase V improvement plan and the signing of an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency water permit for the project.

Also at the July 17 meeting, the council approved a natural gas management agreement between the city and Utility Gas Management for a two-year term effective Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2025.

Also given the green light at the meeting was the addition of a four-way stop at the intersection of Salisbury Street and an alley between West Mill and West Third streets.

Two contracts for re-paving were also approved.

The first was with Moore Asphalt for the paving of Country Club Lane at Sherwood Lane in the amount of $28,500 plus a 10 percent contingency amount of $2,850. Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk said the city hopes to have Country Club Lane work completed before school starts.

The next project was with Moore Asphalt for the paving of the City Hall parking lot in the amount of $41,300 plus a 10 percent contingency amount of $4,130. Birk said the time has come to replace the original lot that was installed in 1997.

The council entered executive session to discuss personnel at 8 p.m., and returned more than an hour later without taking official action.

Mayor Stan Darter is expected to appoint a Ward 3 alderman during the next council meeting on Aug. 7 to fill the vacated seat of Jason Goff, who resigned in late June citing potential conflicts of interest involving his existing employment with the City of Waterloo.