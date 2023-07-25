Tuesday crash injures 4 in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police, Columbia EMS, Monroe County EMS and Columbia Fire Department.

Police said a white 2020 International box truck driven by Ricky Jendron, 59, of Perryville, Mo., struck the rear of a maroon GMC SUV driven by Jacqueline Jacobs, 61, of Waterloo, on Route 3 northbound as the light was turning red at the intersection. The SUV continued through the intersection before coming to rest across from McDonald’s on Veterans Parkway. Another vehicle struck as a result of the initial collision was a blue 2016 Nissan SUV driven by Larry Mack, 75, of Waterloo.

Jacobs and her 23-year-old female passenger were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County with minor injuries. Mack was also transported to Mercy Hospital South. His passenger, Linda Mack, 72, of Waterloo, was transported to Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Jendron was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.