Monday crash in Columbia
- July 24, 2023
Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on North Main Street at Ghent Road in Columbia.
Responding agencies included Columbia police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.
Police said a 2020 Honda CRV driven by Heather Gosma, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, was turning left onto Main Street from Ghent Road when it collided with a 2021 Honda Pilot driven by Nicole Pelch, 43, of Columbia.
None of those involved in the crash required medical transport.