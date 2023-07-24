Monday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on North Main Street at Ghent Road in Columbia.

Responding agencies included Columbia police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

Police said a 2020 Honda CRV driven by Heather Gosma, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, was turning left onto Main Street from Ghent Road when it collided with a 2021 Honda Pilot driven by Nicole Pelch, 43, of Columbia.

None of those involved in the crash required medical transport.