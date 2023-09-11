Unlocked vehicles rummaged through in Columbia

Police are investigating multiple reports of burglaries to motor vehicles that occurred early Saturday morning off Rueck Road in Columbia.

A total of four vehicles, all unlocked, were unlawfully entered sometime between 3 and 4 a.m., police said. One vehicle was entered in the 400 block of Fairfax Drive, with others entered in the 400 block of Wernings Drive and 1100 block of Marien Drive.

Police said only loose change was taken from a couple of the vehicles, with a purse stolen out of another.

The suspect can only be described at this time as a male subject wearing a mask and hoodie.

Anyone with surveillance footage in that area of Columbia, or with information relating to these incidents is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicle doors and remove all valuables overnight.