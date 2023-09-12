Pictured is the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 3 between KK and Crook roads south of Waterloo. Another photo from the crash scene is below.

Emergency personnel were busy responding to a trio of Tuesday morning crashes in Monroe County.

The first crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. in the 5200 block of Route 156 east of Waterloo. A black Jeep went off the roadway, resulting in one person injured. The Waterloo Fire Department joined Monroe County EMS, Waterloo police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in responding to the crash.

A rollover crash was reported a few minutes later in the 2000 block of Trout Hollow Road, with the subject safely out of the vehicle but injured. The Valmeyer Fire Department responded along with police and Monroe County EMS.

The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was a 16-year-old female. The police report indicates she was driving west on Trout Hollow Road when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch. The driver was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The most serious crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. involving a Honda sedan with Missouri plates on Route 3 south of KK Road near Crook Road south of Waterloo. The WFD and MCSD responded along with MedStar EMS. ARCH Air Medical Services was also requested, but it was ultimately determined to rush the female patient by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of serious injuries. Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

The roads were wet Tuesday morning due to early morning precipitation, but it was not immediately known how much that was a factor in these crashes.