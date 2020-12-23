Ty Lenhardt | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Ty Lenhardt. The junior, who hopes to lead the Bulldogs on the court this school year, is playing well for the Illinois Bears independent hoops program. He has played in recent tournaments in O’Fallon, Mo. and Cape Girardeau, Mo., averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Lenhardt will be on an eight-man team of juniors from the region competing in a tourney Jan. 2-3 for the Bears in Nashville, Tenn. “I think he will be a scholarship player at the collegiate level,” Illinois Bears Coach Justin Barrington said. Lenhardt led the Bulldogs in scoring last season at 12.4 points per game.