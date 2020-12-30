Ryan Mathes | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is four-wheel racer Ryan Mathes. The son of Shelby “Bud” and Rachel Mathes, a student at Waterloo High School, won the 2020 RIP IT Midwest Extreme Dirt Track Open B National Champion trophy in early October at a series race in Belleville, picking up three first place wins and a third place showing. He also placed fourth in the ages 14-24 class. On Nov. 21, Mathes raced in Pro-Lite and Pro-Am classes in Jackson, Mo., picking up two first place finishes and a pair of second place showings. Mathes won the belt in Open B at the RIP IT MWEDT East vs. West U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis back in mid-September. Mathes has been racing four-wheelers since he was 8 years old. He races in South Dakota, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.