The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Waterloo High School golfers Logan DeFosset and Cooper Sandheinrich. Both enjoyed success for the Bulldogs this fall. In the IHSA Class 2A Centralia Sectional at Greenview Golf Club in October, Sandheinrich shot an 85 for 17th place and DeFosset shot an 88 for 30th place out of 65 golfers. DeFosset shot a third place 79 and Sandheinrich shot a fifth place 82 at the regional to qualify for the sectional round.