The Columbia police and fire departments responded shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 just north of the Route 158 exit.

The two vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a sedan in the northbound lane. The sedan spun around and struck a sign in the median.

Fire personnel blocked the southbound left-hand lane as police worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate information regarding possible injuries.