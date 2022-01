Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash reported in the area of 5116 Beck Road in far eastern Monroe County.

Initial reports indicated road blockage and injuries. The vehicles involved were a maroon Honda van and a white Chevy SUV.

Responding agencies included the Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital.