Tuesday morning crash in Columbia

At about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Route 3 northbound traffic was backed up in Columbia due to a multi-vehicle crash just south of South Main Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Police said the driver of a 2018 Ford F150, Michael Augustine, 32, of Waterloo, dropped his water cup and looked down to pick it up, resulting in his truck striking the rear of a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jerri Laubenthal, 51, of Waterloo. This caused a chain reaction collision that involved a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Julie Restoff, 44, of Red Bud, and a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Greg Schwehr, 52, of Waterloo.

No citations were issued.