Tuesday house fire in Dupo

Pictured is the scene of Tuesday’s house fire in Dupo. (Tammy Taylor photo)

The Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Columbia fire departments responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to a fully engulfed house fire in the 400 block of Audry Drive off North Fifth Street in Dupo.

The residence, which belongs to a family with young children, appears to have sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. Initial reports are that the cause of the fire may have been a candle in a back bedroom.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and American Red Cross were also dispatched to the scene.

