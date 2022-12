Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Bluff Road north of Limestone Lane near Valmeyer.

The driver of the vehicle told 911 she swerved to avoid striking a deer and went off the roadway, striking a speed limit sign. She reported chest pain as a result of colliding with the steering wheel.

Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.