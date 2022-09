The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an accident on Route 3 near JJ Road by the Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners location south of Waterloo.

One vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. One passenger reported minor injuries at the scene.

Emergency personnel were on scene to direct traffic but quickly cleared the roadway.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.