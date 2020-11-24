Tuesday crash near Maeystown

Emergency personnel responded about 1 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage and possible injuries at 3575 Maeystown Road southwest of Maeystown.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Maeystown Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene.

The two vehicles were a red Jeep Compass and dark green Toyota RAV-4. The driver of the Jeep was receiving medical treatment at the scene and appeared to have requested medical transport.

