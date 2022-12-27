Tuesday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

Police said a 2000 GMC driven by Mark Butler, 65, of Columbia, was attempting to turn left onto North Main Street from southbound Route 3 when it turned in front of a blue 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Joshua Ballou, 45, of Iowa, which was traveling north on Route 3. Police said Butler had a green light but not an arrow, so he was ticketed for failure to yield.

Butler and a female passenger, 66-year-old Kathy Butler, were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Ballou also went to Mercy South to get checked out following the crash. His passenger, a female, was not injured.

The roadway was cleared by 11:45 a.m.