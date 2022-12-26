Frozen pipes keep firefighters busy

The Columbia Volunteer Fire Department was busy responding to several calls Friday through Sunday, many of which dealt with damage caused by sprinkler systems due to frozen pipes as a result of recent subzero temperatures.

Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said early Monday afternoon that his department handled 18 total calls over 36 hours.

The fire department responded to Hope Christian Church, the Columbia Lakes apartments, Bria Healthcare at 253 Bradington Drive, a business on North Main Street at Rueck Road and Columbia Middle School after sprinkler system alarms went off at each place. Roediger said in each instance, frozen pipes activated the sprinkler systems, resulting in water sprayed throughout the buildings.

CMS sustained the least amount of damage, the fire chief said, but the other four locations sustained water damage to carpet, walls and ceiling tiles. Firefighters spent hours removing water at these locations and performing other clean-up tasks.

The fire department also responded to Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive, for a broken water line due to frozen pipes.

In addition, Columbia firefighters assisted with a Christmas morning structure fire in Dupo and a Friday night fire call in Millstadt.