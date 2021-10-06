Truck stolen in Millstadt

Pictured is the truck that was stolen Monday afternoon in Millstadt.

Mlllstadt police said a pickup truck was stolen Monday afternoon from a business in town.

Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was taken from the parking lot on Mac Medical on South Mulberry Street at about 2 p.m. The vehicle was unlocked but the keys were not left inside, police said.

The truck had Illinois plates of 8100FR, although the plate may have been removed.It was last seen headed north on Route 3 through Columbia.

In addition, a registration plate was stolen off a vehicle that was parked next to the stolen truck, police said.

Police also rreceived information that a suspicious person was seen walking on South Mulberry, then through the parking lot of Mac Medical, about 20-30 minutes prior to the vehicle being stolen.

The person was described as a 6-foot-tall white male in his 30s or 40s, weighing 230 pounds, wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans and a gray or silver ball cap. He also had a full beard.

Anyone with information should call Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.