The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Trevor Davis from the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League. Davis, a former Gibault Catholic High School standout who played at Southwestern Illinois College and Monmouth College, is enjoying success this summer for the Lakers. He leads Valmeyer in hitting at .410, which ranks fifth in the league, and is 5-0 on the mound with a 1.09 ERA, which ranks second in the league.