Train visit sparks memories of times past

Pictured from the front page of the March 14, 1984 Republic-Times is Union Pacific steam engine No. 8444, the “Living Legend,” as it rolled through Valmeyer. The engine was originally named No. 844, but its number was changed when the UP GP30 train was given number 844. The train was given its original number back when the GP30 was retired in 1989.

A piece of American history will be rolling through the Bottoms this Saturday afternoon as Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine makes its way from Chester to St. Louis.

The train, one of 25 “Big Boy” models built, was constructed in 1941. After 20 years and over one million miles of service, the train was retired and stayed at the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, Calif.

In 2013, it was returned to a Union Pacific railyard in Cheyenne, Wyo., before taking a cross-country trip in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

It did not come through Monroe County two years ago, and rail enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting a chance to see the steam engine in action up close and in person this weekend.

Currently, the train is scheduled to arrive in Chester at 2:15 p.m. and depart at 2:50 p.m. Saturday for a stop in St. Louis, and will travel along railroad tracks along the Mississippi River through Monroe County.

Monroe County Commissioner and Valmeyer Village Administrator Dennis Knobloch estimated its arrival near the Valmeyer area at around 5:30 p.m. based on an average speed of 30 miles per hour.

Fortunately, the Union Pacific website has an online train tracker available by clicking here. The GPS tracking will allow people wanting to see the Big Boy know when the train will be in a particular area.

Knobloch, a self-described “railfan,” believes there will be much local interest in the train, as Monroe County has a rich history connection with rail service from the time freight and passenger trains were a preferred mode of transportation.

In the 1880s, industrial growth coupled with the expansion of railroads in the United States led to rail services being the second-largest employer in the country after agriculture business.

“Several Monroe County towns, including Valmeyer and Fults, were formed because of the construction of the railroad through the area, and watching UP 4014 as it passes through will be like opening the pages of early Monroe County history,” Knobloch said.

The location of the tracks in the Bottoms made nearby locations ideal stops for loading and unloading various freight – especially the agricultural items produced in the area.

Two locations no longer on the map, Maeys Station and Boxtown, were also populated as a result of rail depots being constructed in those areas.

In addition to freight and postal service, trains provided popular passenger transportation from Monroe County to St. Louis.

Cities along the passenger line such as Columbia and Waterloo benefited from the ease of transportation provided by the rail.

Many of the freight and passenger rails in Monroe County were removed as the automobile gained popularity – including the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio lines in the Columbia area.

The path where the tracks once were have become the GM&O Heritage Trail.

Former Columbia Parks and Recreation Advisory Board chair Joe Sander, also a rail enthusiast, is looking forward to the Big Boy coming through the area.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since the announcement that it was coming through the bottoms. I have my grandkids lined up to go see it with me and have been scouting out sites to view it from,” Sanders said.

“I’ve been keeping track of the 4014 restoration process from the time it was moved from the museum in California until its completion. I’ve also witnessed the other two UP steam engines pass through the area a number of years ago – the 844 (in 1984) and 3985 (in 2010),” Sanders continued.

Upon restoration, the Big Boy No. 4014 became the world’s largest operational steam locomotive, joining No. 844 in special event only “excursion service” by Union Pacific.

No. 4014 is a 14-wheel, 132-foot-long steam-powered engine that was originally powered by coal. It has since been converted to operate on No. 5 oil. At top speed, the engine can travel over 60 miles per hour.

People who want to catch a glimpse of the historic train are reminded to take precautions.

Knobloch had a personal experience with the power of steam.

“My first experience was in March 1984 when the UP steamer 8444 (aka 844) traveled south through Monroe County on the way to be displayed at the New Orleans World’s Fair,” Knobloch remembered. “That’s when I learned that it is important to stay at least 25 feet from the track. Standing close so I could get a good photograph, I was blasted with several shots of hot steam, and I knew after that to keep my distance.”

In addition to keeping back at least 25 feet, people are reminded that railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property and to not trespass. As always, never assume a track is abandoned or inactive – always expect a train.

Visitors to the Bottoms this Saturday are expecting a train, and Knobloch has expressed concern about traffic in the area.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing reminds those who will be in and around the tracks to be aware of surrounding while travelling.

Rohlfing noted that harvest time has started for some and motorists should expect to share the road with farm equipment. He also advised to exercise caution on roads in the Bottoms – especially Bluff Road – as they contain many blind spots and are popular roads for bicyclists.

He reported that the sheriff’s department will have extra patrol in the area when the train is expected to roll through.

For those unable to see the train Saturday, it will be on display in St. Louis at Poplar Street and South 16th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

There are also seven other Big Boy locomotives on permanent display in different cities, including St. Louis.

For more information on Big Boy No. 4014, click here.